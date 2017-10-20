Limerick software company points to 'strong economic growth' for recruitment

LIMERICK based software company SL Controls has said it will be hiring a number of highly-skilled engineers in Limerick over the next six months.

The company, based at the National Technology Park in Plassey, has already created 30 highly-skilled roles since opening its new branch, which Minister of State Pat Breen officially opened this Friday morning, and will be filling another 10 positions over the coming months.

SL Controls Managing Director and co-founder Keith Moran said the business had “doubled in size over the last few years and the expansion of our regional offices is key to our growth, placing specialist software engineers directly in the areas where we operate.

“Opening in Limerick allows us to create clear career paths for our employees as well as stability for our customers in Limerick and the Mid-West region.

“Our aim is to provide full-time, secure employment for our staff in the region so they have the opportunity to work close to where they live. It also provides our clients with consistency of service and the knowledge that the SL Controls people they are working with are staying in the Mid-West long term,” he added.

The specialist software integration firm already has bases in Sligo, Dublin, Galway and Birmingham.

It operates in the area of integration and validation of software systems into manufacturing and process equipment, working with world-leading brands in the Pharma, Medical Device, Healthcare and Food and Beverage sectors.

Recruitment at the office started last November, with 30 highly-skilled jobs already secured in Limerick and SL Controls said it would be be hiring another 10 highly-skilled engineers in Limerick within the next six months, with positions in for automation and control system engineers, computer science engineers and validation engineers.

The company pointed to strong economic growth in Limerick and the expansion of SL Controls’ client base in the Mid-West – as well as in Munster – as two of the reasons behind the need to open in Limerick.

Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen said that the company’s expansion was “great news for the region”.

“With highly skilled graduate level employees, the company is supporting employment at home while also winning business both in Ireland and overseas. I am delighted to see the company expand in the Mid-West region and wish SL Controls continued success as it develops its customer base and makes plans for future growth,” he said.