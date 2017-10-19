Limerick criminals Wayne Dundon and Nathan Killeen fail in Roy Collins murder appeal

LIMERICK criminals Wayne Dundon and Nathan Killeen have had their convictions for the murder of innocent businessman Roy Collins in Limerick upheld by the Court of Appeal.

Dundon, 39, of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect and Killeen, 27, of Hyde Road, Prospect, in Limerick had pleaded not guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court to the murder of Roy Collins at Coin Castle Amusements, Roxboro on April 9, 2009.

Mr Collins, a 35-year-old father of two, who was engaged to be married, died in hospital a short time after he was shot.

Mr Collins’ father, Steve Collins, was believed to have been the intended target of the murder, due to his involvement in a previous successful prosecution against Dundon for a threat to kill.

In July 2014, the three-judge Special Criminal Court found Wayne Dundon had ordered the murder from prison and that Killeen was the getaway driver for the gunman, James Dillon.

Dundon and Killeen were accordingly given mandatory life sentences for murder.

The men brought appeals against their convictions in April.

But in the Court of Appeal today Thursday, Mr Justice George Birmingham said the three-judge court had not been pursuaded that the convictions of either men were unsafe or that their trial was unsatisfactory for either of them.

Accordingly, their appeal was dismissed.

Roy Collins father Steve Collins was present in court for the judgment.

After a delay in bringing Dundon to the Criminal Courts of Justice building, a prison officer informed the court that both men were “refusing to come out” for delivery of the judgment.

More to follow.