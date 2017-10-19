Children's charity calling for volunteers for University Hospital Limerick

A LEADING children’s charity is currently recruiting volunteers to play with sick children at the University Hospital Limerick.

Children’s Hospital Ireland (CHI) is calling for volunteers to give two to three hours of their time every week to help children at UHL in the Children’s Ark unit and across other wards.

CHI, which already has a team of volunteers currently in place at UHL, provides play and fun for sick children in hospital around the country and has been in operation for almost 50 years.

The organisation provides play activities for hospitalised sick children, from painting, helping with jigsaws or board games to simple arts and crafts or reading stories.

“Hospitalisation can be a very stressful experience for both children and parents. Play helps to alleviate some of that trauma. Simple play activities introduce a reassuring normality to a strange hospital environment. It is a natural part of a child’s life and aids recovery.

"It also helps the child to build relationships and make new friends, and above all brings fun into the child’s life,” explained a spokesperson for CHI.

They are currently appealing for volunteers to help out at UHL and will hold an upcoming information and interview evening next Tuesday, October 24 at 6pm in Limerick.

Successful candidates will then be invited to attend a training session to be held on Saturday, November 18 from 10am to 4pm.

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer with CHI please send your details to info@childreninhospital.ie or call 01-2903510. Please do not contact UHL directly.

Volunteers must be over 18 years of age, be enthusiastic, caring, reliable and have two to three hours a week to spare and be prepared to sign up for a year.

All volunteers will undergo garda vetting. A comprehensive training programme will be provided for volunteers, as well as on-going support.