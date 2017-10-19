An Bord Pleanala delays decision on Irish Cement's Limerick plans

AN Bord Pleanala has delayed making a decision on the physical elements of Irish Cement’s €10m plans for Mungret.

The national appeals body was meant to adjudicate on the controversial plans by this Wednesday, with the firm seeking to develop land to facilitate the on-site handling, storage and introduction of alternative fuels on the edge of the city.

Irish Cement is also seeking a licence from the Environmental Protection Agency to change from fossil fuels which it uses at present, to solid recovered waste and used tyres.

But the proposals have drawn opposition, with residents forming a high-profile campaign against the plans, saying they will lead to an increased public health risk due to a rise in emissions at Mungret.

Irish Cement has always maintained that it’s reforms, as well as creating new jobs and securing current positions, will not have an adverse impact on the local environment.

A four-day oral hearing was held in late August and early September, due to the scale of the opposition to Irish Cement’s plans.

Inspector Michael Dillon was expected to issue a recommendation this week. But An Bord Pleanala wrote to parties this Wednesday to say this has been delayed.

No fresh date for a decision has been put in place.

In a statement, the firm said: “Irish Cement’s application will reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels, reduce CO2 emissions by 40,000 tonnes per year, and will help recover valuable resources that might otherwise end up in landfill. It will make the factory more competitive, and will support existing and future employment in the factory. We look forward to the Board’s decision in due course.”