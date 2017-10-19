OPHELIA: Limerick Animal Welfare sanctuary a 'Noak's Ark' all year

LIMERICK Animal Welfare was inundated with calls from concerned pet owners as ex-Hurricane Ophelia raged through the city on Monday.

Marion Fitzgibbon, of the animal charity, said that young pups dropped into Henry Street garda station were among the animals they collected in the past two days and brought to their sanctuary.

While it wasn’t quite a scene from Noah’s Ark, Ms Fitzgibbon said that many young cats and dogs in particular “got spooked and frightened” and lost their way after running off during the storm conditions.

“The phones have just been ringing off the hook. Lots of people are worried about their own animals, or have picked up other animals off the road,” she said.

Photos of the animals dropped off will be posted on their Facebook page to help reunite them with their owners.

However, she stressed that if animals were micro-chipped it would help locate their owners much faster, and cause less distress to all parties.

“Thankfully, with all the warnings that went out, most animals were tied down or brought indoors if possible during hurricane Ophelia. However, a lot of dogs are missing after running loose,” she told the Limerick Leader.

Its animal sanctuary in Kilfinane now counts more than 80 dogs, 100 cats, 20 horses, and dozens of rabbits on over 10 acres, which she said is not sufficient to care for all the animals.

She lamented that at the weekend they are the only animal group taking calls from the public, as the pound in Limerick is closed at the weekend.

“We dread the winter, because I’m doing this for 40 years, and the neglect and cruelty of horses now is just truly shocking. It’s definitely worse than it was 20 years ago – it’s depressing. We have never, ever, ever gotten a horse in with a microchip to help locate its owners,” she said.

Call 063 91110 or 087 6371044