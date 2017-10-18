OPHELIA: Irish Water working to restore service in Limerick

IRISH Water has said it is working to restore service to those who have seen their supply impacted by Storm Ophelia.

The utility said there was “less than 600 customers” in county Limerick who are without water as of this Wednesday evening after the storm knocked out services.

“Currently there are less than 600 customers in Herbertstown who are without water but we expect to restore a water supply to these customers by this evening,” said a spokesperson.

“In the meantime, there is a tanker in place in the village to provide an alternative supply to the community until a normal supply is restored.”

Affected areas from Monday’s storm had included Hospital, Caherconlish, Doon, Oola, Castletown/Ballyagran, Athlacca, Pallasgreen, Kilteely, Anglesboro and Ballylanders.

At its peak, there were 109,000 customers nationally with no supply after Monday’s storm, with the counties of Cork and Waterford worst affected.

As of this Wednesday evening, around 1,000 homes around Limerick also remain without power.

Meanwhile, Met Eireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Munster, with heavy rainfalls predicted.

The warning says that heavy rain is expected, with accumulations between 30 and 50 mm possible. It is a 24 hour notice in effect from midnight tonight, Wednesday,