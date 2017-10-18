Status Yellow: Met Eireann issues rainfall warning for Munster

MET Eireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Munster, with heavy rainfalls predicted.

The warning says that heavy rain is expected, with accumulations between 30 and 50 mm possible.

It is a 24 hour notice in effect from midnight tonight, Wednesday, and applies to Munster, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath.

NATIONAL WARNING

STATUS YELLOW FOR RAINFALL

Please check link below for more detailshttps://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 18, 2017

It comes after a storm associated with Hurricane Ophelia caused considerable damage across Limerick on Monday, with trees down, schools closed and interruptions to power and water supply across Limerick.

Over 1,800 homes in Limerick remained without power on Tuesday night, but the ESB stressed it is their hope that customers won’t have to wait ten days before power is restored.

In the aftermath of ex-Hurricane Ophelia, ESB Networks crews restored power to 170,000 customers nationwide, with a further 216,000 customers remaining without power yesterday.

In Limerick, a spokesperson for the ESB confirmed to the Limerick Leader that almost 20,000 homes were initially without power, while the south and south west of the country sustained the most extreme damage.

It is expected that the majority of customers will have their power restored in three to four days.

But there are warnings that Storm Brian, due to arrive on Friday, could hamper those efforts.