UPDATE: Bomb squad arrive in County Limerick town after discovery of 'suspect device'

GARDAÍ and the defence forces are attending an incident in a West Limerick town after a ‘suspect device’ was found this Wednesday morning.

The Army Bomb Disposal Team has arrived in Rathkeale after a suspected explosive device was found this morning.

A garda source confirmed the discovery, saying that “there’s a suspect device at the rear of an unoccupied house” in the town.

It is not known yet whether the device is genuine.

There are reports that homes and businesses in the area have been evacuated. Public transport buses have been stopped from passing through the town. The local doctor's surgery in the town was also evacuated, and people were told to move to a safe location.

AA Roadwatch is reporting that Main Street in Rathkeale is closed until further notice between Castlematrix and the fire station, due to an "incident".

