Writer in residence sought for University of Limerick

APPLICATIONS are invited to follow in the footsteps of acclaimed authors Donal Ryan and Julian Gough to become the next writer in residence at the University of Limerick.

Jointly funded by the Arts Council and UL, the writer in residence will be a part of UL’s creative writing community and will engage with students, staff and faculty in a number of ways.

The writer in residence post, which is worth €20,000 over a year, also allows writers the opportunity to develop their own work in a supportive environment.

The residency will be tenable for the full calendar year, from January to December 2018.

It may be possible, by agreement, for the successful candidate to undertake a shorter residency, with a reduced stipend.

The Creative Writing programme at UL is led by author and Professor Joseph O'Connor and is taught by a number of acclaimed writers, including novelists Professor Sarah Moore Fitzgerald, Professor Giles Foden and Donal Ryan.

Mr Ryan, a former writer in residence, was appointed as a lecturer in creative writing at UL this year.

Interested candidates are invited to submit a covering letter outlining areas of interest, teaching experience (if any), ideas for engagement with UL's creative writing programme, and a full CV to include the name and contact details of three referees to UL’s programme co-ordinator for creative writing, Niamh O’Sullivan: niamh.osullivan@ul.ie

The closing date is 12 noon this Thursday, October 19.