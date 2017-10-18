No bail for Limerick man in court over attack

A MAN who is accused of tasering and stabbing another man at a house in Limerick city last year has been refused bail.

Michael Hayes, aged 38, who has an address at Galvone Road, Kennedy Park, is accused of “intentionally or recklessly” causing serious harm to the alleged victim in the early hours of April 4, 2016.

The defendant, who travelled to the UK following the incident, was arrested at his home address in July of this year and brought before Limerick District Court.

The DPP has directed trial on indictment and the case was sent forward for trial at Limerick Circuit Court last month.

Opposing a bail application, Detective Garda Denise Moriarty said it will be alleged Mr Hayes stabbed the injured party in the right side of his upper body after tasering him in the neck in the kitchen of a house at Byrne Avenue, Prospect.

She said the injured party sustained a laceration to the liver and required treatment in hospital following the incident.

Detective Garda Moriarty told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, the defendant had been claiming Jobseekers Allowance in Liverpool before his arrest and that she had concerns he would not appear in court if released.

She added she believed there was a “grave risk” that Mr Hayes would commit other serious offences if granted bail.

Cross-examined by Mark Nicholas SC, the detective agreed his client was never questioned about the allegations and that he had returned to Limerick of his own volition.

Mr Nicholas said his client was located at his family home and suggested the case against him was “not particularly strong”.

He submitted the concerns of gardai could be addressed by the imposition of strict conditions.

Having considered the gardai objection, Judge Tom O’Donnell said he was concerned Mr Hayes represents a flight risk and that he would not “stay around for his trial”.

He refused bail and remanded the defendant in continuing custody to October 26, last.