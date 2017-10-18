Man admits setting fire to council houses in Limerick estate

A MAN has admitted setting a fire which extensively damaged two council-owned houses in Patrickswell earlier this year.

When arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court this Tuesday, John O’Neill, aged 43, who has an address at Lisheen Park, Patrickswell pleaded guilty to a charge of arson under the provisions of the Criminal Damage Act.

The charge relates to damage which was caused to two adjoining houses at Lisheen Park in the early hours of March 10, last.

The defendant, whose home address at the time was at one of the houses, was charged before the district court earlier in the year and the matter was sent forward to the circuit court after the DPP directed trial on indictment.

Three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene of the fire for more than two hours after the alarm was raised. Nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

After Lily Buckley BL, prosecuting, indicated Mr O’Neil’s plea was acceptable to the State, she requested a sentencing date in December.

Judge Tom O’Donnell noted this and he directed that a psychiatric report be prepared in relation to the defendant who has had difficulties with substance abuse in the past.

Mr O’Neill was remanded in continuing custody pending the sentencing hearing.