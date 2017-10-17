OPHELIA: Schools across Limerick to re-open after storm

THE Department of Education and Skills has confirmed that schools across Limerick will re-open this Wednesday after closing for two days during the storm this week.

A statement from the department said that schools, VTOS and Youthreach centres will re-open tomorrow and school transport will be back in operation, “subject to any damages experienced at a local level”.

“As always, schools must ensure the safety of those in their care and give due consideration to this when making a decision to re-open,” said the department.

The department said that the Minister for Education and Skills Richard Bruton would like to take this opportunity to “sincerely thank all those principals, teachers, students and parents who co-operated fully with the safety measures in place over the past two days”.

The storm battered Limerick from 9am on Monday morning, with winds calming after 2pm. Limerick's third level institutions returned to operation this Tuesday after also closing during the storm yesterday.

The department said any schools which require repairs, any non-State owned schools should in the first instance contact their Insurance Providers before contacting the Department regarding emergency funding, for any State owned buildings school authorities are free to apply for funding under my Departments Emergency Works Scheme.