OPHELIA: Massive Limerick clean-up commences as storm blows over

THOUSANDS of people in Limerick city and county remain without electricity and water, following the violent aftermath of Storm Ophelia which wreaked havoc all-day this Monday.

Limerick City and County Council deployed its cleaning staff at first light this Tuesday morning, removing mounds of debris from numerous streets and roads.

The council is currently in post-storm meetings and will issue a statement later this Tuesday.

Though Storm Ophelia has blown over, authorities are still urging road users and members of the public to remain alert on the roads, as trees made weak by hurricane force winds are still at risk of falling.

At least 6,814 homes across Limerick were without since the height of Ophelia’s force on Monday afternoon.

Communities severely impacted by power outages include Bruff (1,800 homes), Clarina (390 homes), Kildimo (536 homes), and Cappamore (1,139 homes).

The number of people without water has yet to be confirmed.

DO NOT APPROACH If you come across fallen trees there may be fallen wires that could be live & dangerous. STAY CLEAR phone 1850 372 999. pic.twitter.com/SyXx8Uyy4H — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) October 16, 2017

While Shannon Airport is back to a normal schedule, it still urges passengers to check with their respective airlines to confirm flight status. 15 flights to and from Europe had to be cancelled on Monday.

Bus Éireann resumed operations at 5am this Tuesday, and reported no major disruptions in Limerick.

There was a flood threat an hour before high tide on Monday evening, but the council’s strong flood defences were able to fend off the possibility of major flooding.

Clancy Strand had to be closed off, monitored by gardaí, due to minor flooding on the footpath.

The flood alert issued in #Limerick city and along parts of the Shannon Estuary has been cancelled https://t.co/09y51KeVdr #ophelia — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) October 16, 2017

Novas homeless service’s temporary emergency provision on Edward Street, Brother Russell House and McGarry House all exceeded capacity by four people each at 8pm on Monday. They were operating emergency provisions for 24 hours.

In Limk tonight Novas' TEP, BRH & McGarry exceed capacity by 4 clients each&it's only 8pm #LongNight #KeepingPeopleSafe @FintanYTWalsh — Novas (@novasireland) October 16, 2017

Met Éireann issued a Red weather alert for Limerick and the rest of the country on Sunday afternoon until 1am on Tuesday.

After the hurricane force winds died down at around 3pm, strong gale force winds returned at 6pm until 11pm, with scattered showers.