OPHELIA: 'Party atmosphere' in Limerick pubs as city shuts down during storm

IT's an ill-wind that blows no good, and while some have been left counting the cost, publicans across Limerick have been reaping one of the positive spin-offs of Hurricane Ophelia.

Former mayor of Limerick, publican and Vintners' spokesperson Jerry O’Dea said there was a “party atmosphere” in the Mulgrave Street pub on Sunday night ahead of the storm's arrival, with the majority of civil service staff receiving the day off this Monday, while hearty meals of stew were being served up this afternoon to warm the cockles of customers' hearts.

“We have bunkered down and have been enjoying a roaring trade. There has been a bit of a party atmosphere as so many people knew they’d be off today. The fire is lighting, there's a hardy crew in and there has been a bit of a sing-song. The pub is a place to go in times of refuge,” the Fianna Fail councillor, who runs the name in his name, told the Limerick Leader.

Publican Donal Mulcahy, proprietor of Nancy Blake’s, Tom Collins’ and the Woodfield House Hotel on the Ennis Road, said he had brought in extra staff to Nancy’s on Sunday night for what was an “extremely busy” night – much busier than normal Sunday evening trade, he confirmed.

JJ Bowles pub, which had sandbags at the ready by the front door given its close proximity to the River Shannon, opened from 5pm today, while House on Howley’s Quay has decided not to re-open until Tuesday due to ongoing concerns about the safety of staff and its customers.

Paddy Kelly of Charlie Malone’s on Wolfe Tone Street said the pub enjoyed a busy Sunday night, but was experiencing a very middling Monday – particularly given the one-day closure of the bookmakers next door, which hasn’t gone down well with clientele.

The message from authorities remains the same, as the red weather alert is still in place - stay indoors, the location is of your choosing.