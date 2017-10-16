OPHELIA: Shannon Airport 'cautiously optimistic' worst of storm now over

SHANNON Airport has said it is “cautiously optimistic” that the worst of the storm has now passed after delays and cancellations this Monday.

The airport remained open during the storm and while it did see some cancellations and delays, it is hopeful of clearing the backlog later tonight and into Tuesday.

“Shannon Airport remained open throughout the day and experienced a number of flight cancellations and delays, but we are beginning to see a slow improvement in the weather conditions and are cautiously optimistic that the backlog of delayed flights will now begin to resume throughout the evening and tomorrow,” said a spokesperson.

“The Aer Lingus London Heathrow flight EI385 landed at Shannon at 4.13pm and a number of transatlantic services with Aer Lingus and Norwegian Air, delayed from earlier today, have been rescheduled for tonight.

“Airlines will continue to advise passengers of schedule changes and we still advise intending passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline before travelling to the airport. We will continue monitoring the situation throughout the evening.

For live flight information, see www.shannonairport.ie.