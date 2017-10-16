Brave Megan all set to run Limerick Mini Marathon after life-changing surgery

A BRAVE teenager who was unable to walk for long periods due to her scoliosis is set to compete in the Limerick Women’s Mini Marathon.

Megan Halvey-Ryan, 14, underwent life-changing surgery earlier this year to correct her twisted spine, having waited more than two years for treatment.

The condition left the Dooradoyle girl having to miss days at Villers School, unable to walk for extended periods of time and living in pain since the 2014 diagnosis.

But after her successful treatment at Crumlin Childrens Hospital in Dublin, she will take part in the Limerick Women’s Mini Marathon later this month alongside her proud mum Sharon.

The event takes place on Sunday, October 29 in the University of Limerick.

Megan is completing the run to raise vital funds for Straight Ahead, a charity founded by her surgeon Pat Kiely, whereby medical professionals donate their free time to help children.

“Thankfully I have had my surgery, and now hope to raise awareness and funds for the condition,” Megan said on a web page she set up to raise money.

Megan will also donate to Ronald McDonald house, which provides accommodation, care and support for families of ill children being treated in Crumlin.

“They were very kind to my family while I was in hospital,” Megan added.

Almost €1,000 has been raised since Megan declared a month ago she was going to complete the course.

Since she appeared on the RTE documentary Living on the List back in February, Megan has helped spark a national debate on waiting times for children in extreme pain.

Health Minister Simon Harris admitted he felt “ashamed and heartbroken” at the delays.

After a two year wait, the youngster finally had her operation in April, with her mum Sharon revealing she was walking again weeks after the event.

The pair appeared on RTE’s Late Late Show for a second time at the start of September, where her mum Sharon said her daughter had her life back.