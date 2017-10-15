OPHELIA: Schools across Limerick set to remain closed on Monday

SCHOOLS, creches and colleges across Limerick are set to remain closed this Monday after Met Éireann extended a Status Red weather alert to Limerick this lunchtime.

The alert, which takes effect from 9am on Monday, was put in place after a meeting of the Government's Task Force on Emergency Planning this Sunday morning.

Following the meeting, the Department of Education and Skills said it had informed all schools in areas affected by Met Éireann’s status red wind alert that they are to stay closed tomorrow.

The University of Limerick, Limerick Institute of Technology and Mary Immaculate College have also confirmed they will also remain closed. while a scheduled appearance by celebrity chef, Catherine Fulvio at LIT’s Millennium Theatre has also been cancelled.

In a statement, a spokesperson for UL said: "In the interest of the safety of the UL community the University of Limerick will be closed tomorrow Monday 16th October as a result of a code red weather warning in the area. All public spaces will be closed including the University Arena, the University Concert Hall and all public walk ways throughout the campus".

All on campus-residents at UL will be instructed to stay indoors for the duration of the storm and will be supported by security teams tomorrow.

Flood defences have been put in place on the banks of the River Shannon through the UL campus as a preventative measure.

**Weather Update**

Due to weather warnings and in the interest of the health and safety, all LIT campuses will be closed tomorrow Mon 16th. pic.twitter.com/zOErzwNhWk — LIT (@LimerickIT) October 15, 2017

Decision has now been taken to CLOSE UL tomorrow - no access for public - residents will be supported by security teams — UniversityofLimerick (@UL) October 15, 2017

Due to Met Eireann's Red Weather Warning for Limerick, Ardscoil Mhuire will be closed tomorrow (16th). Reopening on the 17th as normal. — Ardscoil Mhuire (@ASM_Limerick) October 15, 2017

MIC, Limerick & Thurles will be closed tomorrow Mon 16 Oct due to #Ophelia in line with Red Alert status.#BeSafe — MIC_Limerick (@MICLimerick) Due to a Status Red Warning for Limerick the school with be closed tomorrow Monday 16th of October. — Scoil na Tríonóide (@STNDoon) October 15, 2017

@ArdscoilRisLimk will be closed tomorrow, Monday October 16th 2017, due to the severe weather warning #Ophelia — Ardscoil Rís Limk (@ArdscoilRisLimk) October 15, 2017

Due to Limerick becoming a red warning area for Storm Ophelia, School will be closed tomorrow for all students! pic.twitter.com/iVQ5LvnMcG — Christ the King N.S. (@CTKBNS) October 15, 2017