#OPHELIA: Schools across Limerick set to remain closed on Monday

SCHOOLS, creches and colleges across Limerick are set to remain closed this Monday after Met Éireann extended a Status Red weather alert to Limerick this lunchtime.

The alert, which takes effect from 9am on Monday, was put in place after a meeting of the Government's Task Force on Emergency Planning this Sunday morning.

Following the meeting, the Department of Education and Skills said it had informed all schools in areas affected by Met Éireann’s status red wind alert that they are to stay closed tomorrow.

The University of Limerick, Limerick Institute of Technology and Mary Immaculate College have also confirmed they will also remain closed. while a scheduled appearance by celebrity chef, Catherine Fulvio at LIT’s Millennium Theatre has also been cancelled.

In a statement, a spokesperson for UL said: "In the interest of the safety of the UL community the University of Limerick will be closed tomorrow Monday 16th October as a result of a code red weather warning in the area. All public spaces will be closed including the University Arena, the University Concert Hall and all public walk ways throughout the campus".

All on campus-residents at UL will be instructed to stay indoors for the duration of the storm and will be supported by security teams tomorrow.

Flood defences have been put in place on the banks of the River Shannon through the UL campus as a preventative measure.

List of confirmed school closures:
Crescent College Comprehensive
St. Nicholas’ NS, Adare
Coláiste Nano Nagle
Central College Limerick
University of Limerick
Mary Immaculate College,
Limerick College of Further Education
Limerick Tutorial
Ardscoil Rís, North Circular Road
Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally
Colaiste Chiarian, Croom
St Mary's NS, Croom
Coolcappa NS
Pallaskenry NS
Salesian College, Pallaskenry
Ballysteen NS
Monaleen NS
Caherdavin Girls NS
Scoil Na Tríonoida, Doon
Christ the King, Caherdavin
Laurel Hill Colásite FCJ
St Munchin's College, Corbally
Mungret Community College
Castleconnell NS
Caherinline NS
Colaiste na Trócaire, Rathkeale
St Paul's NS, Dooradoyle
Lets educate together, Mungret
If your school is closed tomorrow due to the Status Red weather warning, email news@limerickleader.ie or send us details via our social media platforms.