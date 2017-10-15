OPHELIA: Limerick on 'Red Alert' as powerful cyclone approaches

MET Éireann has officially upgraded Limerick’s weather status to a ‘Red Alert’ this Sunday afternoon, as a “powerful post-tropical cyclone” hits Ireland this Monday.

As a result, an exhaustive list of services are expected to close for the day. This includes some community centres, schools, creches, public transport, and many other services.

In an alert this Sunday afternoon, Met Éireann said that Hurricane Ophelia is expected to “transition to a post tropical storm as it approaches our shores on Monday bringing severe winds and stormy conditions.

“Mean wind speeds in excess of 80 km/h and gusts in excess of 130km/h are expected, potentially causing structural damage and disruption, with dangerous marine conditions due to high seas and potential flooding.

Hundreds of Shannon Airport passengers are expected to be affected by the severe weather, but it is understood that it will only majorly affect flights in the afternoon.

The airport has taken to Twitter to urge customers to “check your flight status with your airline before making your way to the airport”.

The HSE told the Limerick Leader this Sunday that the “principal response agencies in Limerick of the Local Authority,An Garda Siochana and HSE are in consultation regarding contingency plans for the adverse weather indicated for Monday.

“We continue to take advice from the National Co ordination Centre and other sources.”

Limerick City and County Council has activated its flood barriers in the city and county, and has advised the public to urge caution.