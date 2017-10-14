Driver fined after double-parking outside Limerick garda station

GARDAÍ have issued a fine to a driver for a poor attempt at parking in Limerick city, in which the driver had double-parked, taking up a large proportion of the laneway this weekend.

And the Limerick Traffic Unit did not have to walk far to issue the fine, as it was parked outside Estuary House on Henry Street, which is operated by Henry Street gardaí.

Limerick Traffic Unit issue FCPN for car double parked.... pic.twitter.com/MjBLqoHpT9 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 14, 2017

The gardaí notified the public about the incident on social media, with the picture attached, saying:

“Limerick Traffic Unit issue FCPN [fixed charge penalty notice] for car double parked....”

Many people were quick to spot the location of the incident, with one Twitter user saying: “And look where they double parked”.

Another said “more or less outside Limerick's largest Garda station”.