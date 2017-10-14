'Severe' weather warning: Hurricane aftermath to hit Limerick 

LIMERICK is expected to be hit with the remnants of the ex-Hurricane Ophelia, formed by an Atlantic storm that will move northwards through the west coast of Ireland.

According to a Met Éireann alert this weekend, strong gusts of wind of up to 130kph are expected to hit Limerick, from Monday to Tuesday.

This follows a similar weather alert by Limerick City and County Council, who confirmed that flood barriers would be put in place.

The ‘orange’ weather alert will last from Monday at 9am until Tuesday at 3am, it stated.

Met Eireann said that the winds “have potential to cause structural damage and disruption, with dangerous marine conditions due to high seas and potential flooding”.

Surrounding west coast counties are expected to face much worse weather conditions, as a rare ‘red’ weather alert has been issued for Clare, Kerry, Cork, Galway and Mayo, on Monday.

Inland areas are far less likely to suffer any major damage as a result of the strong winds.

This Friday evening, Limerick City and County convened its Severe Weather Assessment Team following Met Éireann’s weather advisory regarding the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia.

RED WIND WARNING ISSUED

For Cork, Kerry, Clare, Galway & Mayo

Valid: Mon 9am - Tues 3am

Gusts in excess of 130km/hhttps://t.co/LIC2EnKayX pic.twitter.com/XfXqxxrHox — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 14, 2017

This was when Met Éireann had issued a Status Yellow weather alert for Ireland as an Atlantic storm from the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia moves northwards close to the southwest coast.

As a precaution Limerick City and County Council says it has activated flood defence barriers along the city quays and in Foynes.