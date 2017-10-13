Flood barriers activated in Limerick as Met Éireann issues weather alert

LIMERICK City and County Council has convened its Severe Weather Assessment Team following Met Éireann’s weather advisory regarding the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather alert for Ireland as an Atlantic storm from the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia moves northwards close to the southwest coast.

WEATHER ADVISORY UPDATE

An Atlantic storm - the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia - will pass close to Ireland on Mondayhttps://t.co/LIC2EnKayX pic.twitter.com/XqH8XtNehJ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 13, 2017

The alert, which takes effect from 6am on Monday, warns of “storm force winds, heavy rain and high seas”.

As a precaution Limerick City and County Council says it has activated flood defence barriers along the city quays and in Foynes.

A spokesperson for the local authority said it will continue to monitor the situation over the weekend.

The local authority is urging people to be careful close to open water and mindful of strong winds.

#Limerick people urged to be careful as weather advisory issued by @MetEireann https://t.co/cgZrbo4iyQ — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) October 13, 2017

Limerick City and County Council has also been in contact with the HSE and An Garda Siochana as part of the #LKWorkingTogether group.