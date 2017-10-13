Flood barriers activated in Limerick as Met Éireann issues weather alert

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

Flood barriers activated in Limerick as Met Éireann issues weather alert

A Status Yellow weather alert has been issued by Met Éireann

LIMERICK City and County Council has convened its Severe Weather Assessment Team following Met Éireann’s weather advisory regarding the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather alert for Ireland as an Atlantic storm from the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia moves northwards close to the southwest coast.

The alert, which takes effect from 6am on Monday, warns of “storm force winds, heavy rain and high seas”.

As a precaution Limerick City and County Council says it has activated flood defence barriers along the city quays and in Foynes.

A spokesperson for the local authority said it will continue to monitor the situation over the weekend.

The local authority is urging people to be careful close to open water and mindful of strong winds.

Limerick City and County Council has also been in contact with the HSE and An Garda Siochana as part of the #LKWorkingTogether group.