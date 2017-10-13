Emergency services attend triple car crash in Limerick

EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a triple vehicle road collision in Limerick this Friday morning.

At 10.48am, Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the incident which occurred at just outside Askeaton on the main Foynes Road.

Witnesses say that the road incident took place at the Askeaton cross along the Tralee Road.

Two units from Foynes and Rathkeale fire brigade have been dispatched to the scene.

It is not known how many people have been involved in the incident, or if anyone involved has sustained any injuries.

It is understood that no roads have been closed in order to clear the incident, as of 11.15am.