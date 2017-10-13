Afghan man who punched garda in face refused bail at Limerick court

AN Afghan national who is accused of punching a garda in the face in the hope he would be deported was remanded in custody in Limerick after a bench warrant for his arrest was executed.

Yusef Nashemi, aged 38, who has an address at Lord Edward Street in the city was previously granted bail by the High Court despite a garda objection.

Opposing bail in April of last year, Sergeant Tony Miniter said the alleged offence happened at the Garda Immigration Office at Estuary House – adjacent to Henry Street garda station – on April 25, 2016.

He said it will be alleged that when informed it was not possible to deport him, Mr Nashemi “seriously and viciously assaulted” Garda Peter O’Grady without provocation.

He said the garda sustained a fractured cheekbone and required treatment in hospital following the incident.

The defendant, who has been living in Ireland for more than a decade, was brought before a special sitting of Limerick District Court last weekend after a bench warrant which was issued on May 31, 2016 was executed.

Opposing a bail application on Tuesday, Garda Jerry O’Connor said in addition to not appearing in court, the defendant had breached a number of his bail conditions.

He said he was not living at his address at Lord Edward Street and that he had not signed on at Roxboro Road garda station as required by the High Court.

Judge Mary Larkin was told he had also been ordered to surrender his passport to gardai but that he had failed to do so.

Garda O’Connor said the defendant’s status changed earlier this year and that he is now in Ireland illegally. He said gardai believe he represents a flight risk and will not attend future court hearings.

Solicitor John Herbert said his client, who is working in the construction industry, was willing to abide by any conditions imposed by the court if granted bail.

When Judge Larkin indicated she was refusing bail, the defendant became abusive and began shouting at her.

Mr Nashemi had to be led from the courtroom by four gardai after the judge told him he was being held in custody having been refused bail.

Sergeant Donal Cronin said he hopes to have clarified the directions of the DPP before the next date.

The matter was adjourned to October 24.