Celebrities and locals to put bodies on the line for Limerick playground

THE PAIN barrier will be broken in the South Court Hotel this Saturday night during Limerick’s Fittest Superstars.

Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely is the man tasked with getting maximum effort from the celebrity team. It is made up of Aidan O’Mahony, former Kerry footballer and Dancing with the Stars winner; Aislinn Desmond, Lidl Footballer of the Year 2016; Joe O’Connor, Limerick senior hurling coach, Ireland’s Fittest Family referee and Aislinn Connolly, Galway camogie star.

The event, thought up by Ger O’Connell to raise funds for a playground in Pallasgreen, is based on RTE’s Ireland’s Fittest Family. And they have its referee as well as a coach – Davy Fitzgerald.

“There will be five challenges. Some are similar to those on the TV show like hanging tough, eight foot wall, balance beams and sand bag challenge,” said Ger. The celebrities will be challenged by a number of local teams - Cappamore Fire Brigade, Pallas United AFC, Knockane GAA, D’unbelievables – a team from Bistro, Pharmacy and Centra in Caherconlish, Pallasgreen GAA, St Ailbes Ladies Football Club, two from Pierse Motors and A/S Fitness.

Winners of the O’Dwyer Oil, Old Pallas, sponsored event get €1,000.

“The teams are taking it very seriously. Competition will be fierce,” said Ger. And they will have to be to take on the celebrities! “It is brilliant that John will be coaching and we will have Davy Fitzgerald encouraging everyone from the sidleine. It is going to be entertaining, there is music too,” said Ger. Doors open at 7.30pm in the South Court Hotel this Saturday. Tickets available from Regan’s Centra, Pallasgreen, or ringing 086 2148675. Audience prizes include an overnight stay for four in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin and four tickets to the Ireland World Cup qualifier; weekend away courtesy of the Woodlands House Hotel, round of golf and hampers.