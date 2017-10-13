11,300 patients left on Limerick hospital waiting list for more than a year

MORE THAN 11,000 people have been waiting for appointments and treatment for more than a year in Limerick hospitals.

According to figures published by the National Treatment Purchase Fund, there were 41,090 people on inpatient and outpatient waiting lists in September.

This is another monthly increase in waiting list figures. In August, there were 40,963 patients on the register, an increase on July figures when there were 40,539 patients waiting for appointment and treatment in Limerick.

Between University Hospital Limerick, St John’s Hospital and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital, there were 10,720 people waiting for an appointment for more than 12 months.

Additionally, there were 697 people waiting for treatment at UHL, St John’s and Croom.

At UHL, there were 2,905 inpatients and 28,799 outpatients on a waiting list. UHL saw a 61-person increase on the inpatient waiting list, and a similarly slight increase on the outpatients register, the figures show.

The largest waiting list was in ophthalmology (medicine of the eye) at the Dooradoyle hospital, with 3,837 patients waiting for an appointment.

All three hospitals had patients waiting for more than 15 months and 18 months for appointments. In total, there were 5,398 patients waiting for appointments between UHL, Croom and St John’s.

There was a large waiting list at UHL in the field of dermatology, otolaryngology (ears, nose and throat medicine), general surgery, gynaecology, maxillo-facial, neurology, respiratory medicine, and urology.