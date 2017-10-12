Hot Dealz: Limerick top of the charts for adult 'Nooky range'

LIMERICK has topped the national charts for sales of adult toys at low-cost retailer Dealz.

The retailer – which has two stores in the city – has named Limerick as “Ireland’s Nooky capital” for sales of its brand of adult toys, which include a vibrating love ring and finger fun stimulator.

Dealz has confirmed that sales of its intimate range have been strong with product flying off shelves and the Nooky range of toys are “creating a real buzz on the Irish high street”, with 6,500 items sold nationwide.

“The county collectively pulling in the strongest sales was Limerick’s saucy shoppers just in front of Dublin, namely Blanchardstown and Clondalkin, followed by Galway,” it said.

Dealz said its core range of family planning sales excluding Nooky also increased by 2k compared to the same period last month, showing that there is an appetite for the value product, as it is “encouraging couples to experiment in the bedroom for just €1.50”.

“We’ve been thrilled by the demand for the new range across Dealz in Ireland. We are currently delivering hundreds of extra products to stores who’ve sold out, so couples can continue to get their Nooky wherever they live,” said Dealz trading controller Chris Burns.

“Due to Nooky’s success, we’re already looking at ways we can extend the range to bring more cheap thrills to the Irish public,” he added.

The full range includes Blue Pills for Men, a Vibrating Love Ring, a Finger Fun Stimulator, Vitality Supplements for Her, a Joy Ring and Pure Lube.