State to seek forfeiture of €13k seized at home of Limerick criminal

GARDAI have confirmed they are to seek the forfeiture of almost €13,000 in cash which was seized at the home of a Limerick criminal.

Limerick District Court has been told €12,970 was seized during a search of a property at St Mary’s Park on May 14, 2015.

The money was seized during a major garda operation targeting the activities of suspected drug dealers in the city.

The owner of the house where the cash was seized – Vincent Collopy – is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence which was imposed last summer after he admitted threatening to kill another man.

His brothers – Brian Collopy (45) and Kieran Collopy (42) – are also currently serving eight-year prison sentences for drugs offences.

Gardai who believe the cash is the proceeds of crime were previously granted an order in the district court allowing them to retain it to facilitate their inquiries.

Vincent Collopy, 38 , was extradited from Bulgaria in May 2014 and Detective Garda Anthony O’Driscoll told the court in January that gardai were liasing with authorities in Bulgaria in an effort to establish where the cash came from.

“We are still making inquiries,” he said during an application to extend the period of detention.

Seeking a court order allowing for the further detention of the cash, Detective Garda O’Driscoll said the DPP has directed that an application be made before the Circuit Court for the forfeiture of the money to the State.

Apply for a further extention, he said four weeks were needed to allow for the preparation of documentation and legal papers relating to the pending Circuit Court application.

Judge Marie Keane granted the application which means gardai can retain the cash up to and including November 14 next.

There was no objection to the garda application from Vincent Collopy who was present in court for the brief hearing.