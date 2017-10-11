'His whole world': Funds raised for Clare man's family after tragic deaths

MORE than €24,000 has been raised for a Clare man, whose wife and two-year-old child “tragically died” last week in the United Arab Emirates.

Satya Darcy, from Clonlara, a well-known jazz drummer among Limerick and Clare musicians, lost his wife Mildred, aged 38, and baby son Kiran in a tragic incident in Dubai.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet known, but a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed to the Limerick Leader that it “is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance”.

A crowdfunding page has been set up to financially assist the family with repatriation and funeral costs.

The page was set up on just days ago with the hope to raise £15,000 (around €16,700) for Mr Darcy. As of Wednesday evening, more than 400 supporters have raised £21,704 (around €24,100).

The money will also cover the costs of flying Mildred’s family from Venezuela to Ireland “so both families can be as one together to pay tribute to the lives of Mildred and baby Kiran”, the page states.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to inform you of the sudden and tragic loss of Satya Darcy's beloved wife Mildred (38) and baby son Kiran Darcy (2), who both died tragically in Dubai last week.

“Satya’s wonderful wife and beautiful baby son were his whole world. Since the devastating news of their passing last week in Dubai, it has been Satya’s primary focus to bring his family back home to Ireland. Mildred, originally from Venezuela, lived in Ireland for over ten years and always considered it to be her true home.

“The Darcy family are looking to raise £15,000 to help alleviate the financial hardship at this difficult time. This sum will help provide assistance to cover the cost of the funerals and any other associated costs.”

Scores of people have also paid tribute to the family on the page. The family said they were “honestly overwhelmed by all of the messages and donations we have received”.