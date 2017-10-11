Capital gains for Limerick with high-profile group to host fundraiser

A GROUP of high-profile Dublin based Limerick people will hold a fundraising lunch next month.

Capital Limerick will hold the event at midday on Friday, November 3, at the Intercontinental Hotel at Ballsbridge in Dublin 4.

A voluntary organisation set up in early 2016, the group is charged with extolling the virtues of the Treaty City and wider region in Dublin.

It aims to create an influential and co-ordinated presence in Dublin to advocate for Limerick.

At the fundraising lunch, there will be an impressive line-up of speakers including former European parliament president Pat Cox, chief executive of Newswhip Paul Quigey, and RTE correspondent Joe Little.

Group founder Clair Hayes said: “We are delighted to be able to host the Capital Limerick lunch again this year and to see the support for this initiative continue to grow. Events such as these are an important way of highlighting all that Limerick and the Mid-West region has to offer. We would like anyone with an interest in, or connection to, the Mid-West to get involved in the movement to promote business in the region.”

Last November, the inaugural Capital Limerick lunch was held in the Marker Hotel, which drew 250 people.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan and former Justice Minister Des O’Malley addressed the event and outlined their future hopes for the region. Trish Long, vice president and general manager of Disney, Ireland; former secretary general at the Department of Finance John Moran, and Des Fitzgerald, president of University of Limerick participated in a panel discussion at the event which saw €5,000 raised for two charities - the Redemptorist Christmas Appeal and St Vincent de Paul.

Tickets to next month’s event are priced at €100, and a limited number of spaces remain. For more information, please email hello@capitallimerick.com