Adare named winner of Limerick Going for Gold campaign

THE picturesque village of Adare has been named winner of the Limerick Going for Gold community challenge.

The County Limerick village took the gold medal in the JP McManus-backed Limerick Going for Gold 2017 campaign at an event in the Strand Hotel this Tuesday night.

There were jubilant celebrations at the event as Adare claimed the top prize and communities from across Limerick were celebrated and recognised for their voluntary efforts.

And cue drum roll....And the winner of the Going for Gold challenge award is... Adare! Second place goes to a very deserving Abbeyfeale! — Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) October 10, 2017

A total of twelve communities made the final of the Going for Gold Challenge Category, before the winners were announced at the grand finale, attended by hundreds of people from communities across the city and county.

The event, sponsored by the JP McManus Charitable Foundation, features a total prize pool of over €75,000 and is organised by Limerick City and County Council and supported by the Limerick Leader and Limerick’s Live 95FM, among others.

Speaking at the event, Noel Earlie from the JP McManus Charitable Foundation said: “It was considered important that recognition be given to community groups, in whatever form they take, for their contribution to the environment. They’re role models for all of us, leading by example. Congratulations to all the communities involved. Your efforts are paying off.”

The popular vote finalists were Athea, Castleconnell, Galbally, Hospital and Oola. They were joined by wildcard finalists Abbeyfeale, Adare, Croom, Foynes, Kilfinane, Moyross, South Limerick City who were selected by the Limerick Going for Gold Judges Richard Barry, Tidy Towns Chair, Tallanstown Co Louth and and Jimmy Feane, retired Director of Service, Limerick City and County Council.

Adare was awarded the top prize of €10,000, with €7,000 and €5,000 being presented to Abbeyfeale (2nd) and South Limerick City (3rd) respectively. The other placed finalists were Oola and Croom, who received €3,000 and €2,000 for fourth and fifth.

The remaining groups were commended and received €1,000 each.

The Limerick in Bloom category, which carried a €5,000 prize, was won by Kilteely, with runners up Patrickswell getting €3,000. In third place was Croagh, which received €2,000.

The following groups were highly commended and each received an award of €1000 – Ardpatrick, Athea, Broadford, Bruff, Caherconlish, Galbally, Kilmallock, and Newcastle West. Prizes were also awarded to Tidy Towns groups based on their Tidy Towns score.

The overall winner of the Residential Area Category was presented to Caherdavin, while The Grange in Raheen received the award for Best Newcomer.

A number of Endeavour Awards of between €500 and €1,000 were also presented, while the Limerick Going for Gold Reuse Award went to the UL Environmental Committee.

The Garden Competition Category was sponsored by the Parkway Shopping Centre and was won by John and Ita Carroll, Castlemahon.

Congratulations to John and Ita Cahill from Castlemahon who won the best front garden in Limerick #goingforgold awards in Strand hotel pic.twitter.com/nsofes008Q — Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) October 10, 2017

There were also a number of Judges’ Awards and the #Loveyourlimerick Photographic Competition was won by John McCarthy, for his depiction of a day in the life of Kilteely and Fiona Quinn for capturing a moment many of us will have seen along the quays in Limerick city.

John McCarthy and Fiona Quinn have won the I Love Limerick photo competition #goingforgold awards pic.twitter.com/SQBFxptsAG — Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) October 10, 2017

Mayor of Limerick Cllr Stephen Keary said: “Limerick Going for Gold’s mission is to make Limerick a brighter, better, cleaner place to live, work and visit and every community who participated in this year’s event must be congratulated on the amazing job you have done once again.

“It never ceases to amaze me how a shared sense of community spirit among people can help to transform an area. It is clear that Going for Gold has also helped to complement, consolidate and add value to the council's involvement and engagement with the broader community sector in Limerick.”