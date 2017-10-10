Deadline looming for Shannon Airport in public vote for new route

SHANNON Airport is currently in a public vote to gain a route to Cologne and the deadline is looming to secure the new Irish connection to Germany.

Shannon Airport made it into the final list of 10 routes that German low-cost airline, Eurowings, is allowing the public to vote for and it is now in third place with 10 percent of the vote.

The German Airline Eurowings has turned to the public to decide where the new route should go.

Shannon is third behind Mostar Airport, Bosnia in first place with 30.5 percent of the votes and Trapani Airport, Sicily in second place with 29.5 percent.

Voting will end at 4pm local time on Tuesday, October 10.

Click here to vote for the new Cologne route to come to Shannon Airport.

Shannon Airport Managing Director, Andrew Murphy, urged the people to get behind Shannon’s bid to be the chosen route.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the Irish public to positively impact on our country’s tourism industry. Given Shannon Airport’s excellent proximity to the Wild Atlantic Way and famous Irish tourist attractions like the Cliffs of Moher and Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, a win for the airport would be a major boost for the Shannon region and Ireland as a whole.”

Morning,Twitter! We need your help! Please vote for SNN to be @eurowings newest route from Cologne in 2018. https://t.co/Z5rVQ6Gokz RT x — Shannon Airport (@ShannonAirport) October 5, 2017

Cologne is the fourth largest city in Germany and is well-known for its authentic Christmas markets which pop up in November every year.

The city is a cultural hub that hosts more than 30 museums, perfect for a winter break.