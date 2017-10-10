Worker injured during incident at Irish Cement plant in Limerick

A CONTRACTOR working on site at Irish Cement's plant in Limerick has been injured in an incident this Tuesday.

Emergency services attended - including three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service - following a report that a person had been trapped in a lift, possibly involving a crane.

Irish Cement said: "Emergency services attended Mungret factory this morning when a contractor working on site suffered a leg injury. The individual has been taken to hospital for treatment."

The call was made to the fire service at 11.30am this Tuesday.