Worker injured during incident at Irish Cement plant in Limerick
Emergency services in attendance at Irish Cement in Limerick this Tuesday
A CONTRACTOR working on site at Irish Cement's plant in Limerick has been injured in an incident this Tuesday.
Emergency services attended - including three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service - following a report that a person had been trapped in a lift, possibly involving a crane.
Irish Cement said: "Emergency services attended Mungret factory this morning when a contractor working on site suffered a leg injury. The individual has been taken to hospital for treatment."
The call was made to the fire service at 11.30am this Tuesday.
