Limerick style event to 'Inspire' the generations

TOP tips for autumn styling, advice on how to create the perfect winter wardrobe as well as guidance on the best beauty products for the colder weather are just some of the areas covered at Inspire, Munster’s leading fashion event.

Inspire which takes place in association with the Limerick Leader and Limerick’s Live 95FM will be held on Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21 at the Crescent Shopping Centre.

One of the high profile figures taking part in this year’s event is Limerick’s style queen, and Inspire favourite, Celia Holman Lee who will be on hand to impart a range of advice over the weekend.

“Inspire is one of the event highlights at the Crescent Shopping Centre each year, and this year proves no different welcoming back Celia Holman Lee– delivering style advice and tips on getting the capsule autumn winter wardrobe,” commented John Davitt, centre manager, Crescent Shopping Centre.

On Friday, October 20 the Crescent Shopping Centre will welcome Celia for the autumn winter style workshop at 5pm taking place at the central concourse where Celia will share her top tops for autumn winter styling, how to create the perfect winter wardrobe, what’s on trend, along with some top tips on beauty and skincare.

The workshop will be followed by the annual autumn winter showcase from the Crescent Shopping Centre with clothing, accessories, sportswear and jewellery.

On Saturday, October 21 Inspire’s Kidsfest will commence at 12 noon featuring a fun day of activities for children and parents where special guest Aoibhín Garrihy (actress and Dancing with the Stars finalist) will make an appearance to guest judge the Crescent Halloween Fancy Dress competition for a chance to win some fabulous prizes.

GemStars School of Performing Arts will also perform at the Crescent Shopping Centre from 12 noon showcasing Crescent Kids fashion through dance and songs that we all know and love – under the tuition of Emma and Georgina O’ Driscoll of GemStars School.

Kidsfest will also welcome the Bunnyzone – all the way from Wooly Farm for kids to meet the resident bunnies along with fun and interaction with Nano, the friendly futuristic 6ft robot. There will also be free facepainting and balloon modelling for the children on the concourse. Kidsfest will run from 12noon to 3pm.

Another highlight of the weekend will be the Happiness Hunt during which people must find the smiling Emojis on shop windows around the centre for a chance to win a shopping spree for the whole family to the value of €150.

Celia Holman Lee explained that some lucky attendees over the weekend will receive “some gorgeous goodie bags with lots of little treats – so make sure to come along on October 20, come with any questions – bring a friend, and make a day of it”.

For more details log onto www.crescentshoppingcentre.ie