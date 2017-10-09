'It would be lovely if it was somebody local': Clare shop sells EuroMillions ticket

THE owner of a shop in Co Clare that sold a winning EuroMillions Plus ticket in last Friday’s draw is hoping that the winner is somebody local.

Lance O’Neill, owner of Barrys Mace in Blackwater, Ardnacrusha – located just over six kilometres from Limerick city – sold the winning €500,000 EuroMillions Plus ticket in last Friday’s bumper €190 million draw.

The overall winning ticket was sold in Spain – and ironically Mr O’Neill and his family had just started a family holiday near Barcelona when he was informed one of his customers was half a million euro richer.

“How ironic is that. I can confirm that I did not buy a EuroMillions ticket here so I am not the Spanish jackpot winner!” laughed Lance.

“It’s a small village and it would be lovely if it was somebody local who has won. But it could also have been anybody driving through going to East Clare. I look forward to celebrating with staff and locals when I get home next week,” added Lance, who has owned the shop in the community for 13 years and which previously sold a €250,000 winning Lottery ticket nine years ago.

The winning numbers in the Plus draw were 3, 22, 36, 38 and 45.