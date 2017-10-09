Limerick butter maker tastes success at Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards

GLENSTAL Foods’ prayers were answered when they were named the supreme champion at the Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards.

They were one of a number of Limerick winners which goes to prove the county’s emerging force on the foodie scene.

Glenstal Foods took home the bacon with their Irish Creamery Salted Butter. It received the highest score out of more than 2500 entries in this year's competition.

Gareth Coleman, of Glenstal Foods, Abington Rectory, Murroe, said they were “delighted.”

“This accolade is testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and supplier members. We like to think our butter is one of the creamiest, naturally spreadable and tastiest available,” he said.

There are just two ingredients - cream and a pinch of salt, said Gareth. Glenstal Foods also won the best in Munster for its butter product. Their success is also a testament to their milk suppliers. The company was formed in 1995 and products include a wide range of quality cheeses, butters and dairy powders.

This is the 10th year of the Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards, the largest blind-tasted food awards in Ireland. They recognise and celebrate the very best Irish food and drink with over 400 finalist producers competing in 130 categories in Dingle.

One of the best people to judge the quality and range of food being produced in Limerick are chefs. Tom Flavin, executive chef at the Limerick Strand Hotel, says: “Limerick produce is fabulous. I’ve been shouting about the brilliant food producers in Limerick for a long, long time.”

The proof of the pudding is in the eating and congratulations to all Limerick winners at the Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards.

- See this week’s Limerick Leader for a special magazine focusing on the Limerick food scene