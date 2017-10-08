Gardai in Limerick arrest motorist for drug driving

GARDAI in Limerick have arrested a motorist for drug driving.

At a drink-drug driving checkpoint on Saturday night, the motorist tested positive for cannabis and was arrested for drug driving, gardai said in a tweet on its official @GardaTraffic account.

Limerick - Drink/Drug Testing Checkpoint. Driver tested positive for Cannabis. Arrested for drug Driving. pic.twitter.com/cB6DlHLOMP — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 8, 2017

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochana rolled out the new roadside drug test earlier this year and it is in force around the country.

If a Garda thinks you are under the influence of drugs, they will take you through the new test before deciding whether to let you go on your way, or arrest you on suspicion of drug driving.

A new detection kit allows them to test the oral fluid of drivers for cannabis, cocaine, opiates and benzodiazepines at the roadside.

A video by the RSA shows exactly what happens when you are stopped and tested for the presence of drugs in your system by gardai.