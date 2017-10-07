Limerick punter nets huge return on 50 cent EuroMillions bet

A LIMERICK punter has hauled in thousands of euro from a 50c bet on the EuroMillions draw that had odds of 33,000/1.

The lucky customer placed a simple 50 cent accumulator on the numbers 1, 15, 19 and 25 to land in Friday night’s highly anticipated EuroMillions draw.

Despite odds of 33,000/1 against it happening, all four numbers dropped and sent a staggering €16,500 into the pocket of the Treaty County native.

“The EuroMillions jackpot may have been won in Spain but champagne corks will be popping in Limerick too after a punter’s 50 cent bet with us is now worth over 16 grand,” said Leon Blanche, Head of Communications for BoyleSports.

He added: “It’s not the first time this week we’ve been caught out by a shrewd punter feasting on our huge Lotto odds and we congratulate the latest customer to take advantage of our fantastic odds.”