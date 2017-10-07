Smiles all around as Limerick Fun Day marks launch of World Meeting of Families

THE greatness of family and its core role in people’s lives will be celebrated this Sunday as young and old from across the Diocese of Limerick gather for a festival of fun at Mary Immaculate College, Limerick.

The family fun day, which will be free to the public, is Limerick Diocese’s formal launch of its World Meeting of Families programme as it builds towards the first ever hosting of this global event in Ireland next year.

Sunday’s event, which runs from 1pm to 5pm, will capture the essence of family as children, parents, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins come together for a fun-filled celebration that will be a reminder of the beauty of family.

A special festival Mass will be held at 4pm but before that there will be three hours of inter-generational revelry as all ages come together to enjoy family fun activities.

They will get to enjoy food stalls, a mobile farm, face painting, archery, an obstacle course, water zorbs, music and games, and more.

Looking ahead to the day, Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy said: “We have the exciting prospect next year of Ireland hosting the World Meeting of Families in Ireland and we wanted to launch our programme in support of this great event by celebrating families in a fun environment.

“There is a deeply spiritual aspect to the World Meeting of Families and, appropriately, we will have a festival Mass on Sunday. There’s few things more sacred than families enjoying time together.

“Family is such a special institution. It’s there for you on the good days and also there when you need it most.

“Everyone is welcome on Sunday.”