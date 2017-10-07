Woman set to face trial in Limerick for 'harassing' medical professional

A WOMAN who is accused of harassing a medical professional over an 18 month period in Limerick is to stand trial on indictment at the circuit court.

Mary Murphy, aged 39, who has an address at High Meadows, Gouldavoher, appeared before Limerick District Court after she was charged under the provisions of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Detective Garda Shane Ryan said the defendant made no reply when he formally arrested and charged her prior to the court hearing.

It is alleged the offences occurred on various dates between November 11, 2015 and May 5, 2017.

Sergeant John Moloney said a file had been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the matter and that she has directed trial on indictment.

He requested an adjournment of the case to facilitate the preparation of a book of evidence.

There was no objection to bail, subject to the defendant abiding by a number of conditions.

Ms Murphy was ordered not to have any contact “by any means” with the alleged injured party.

She must live at her home address and she was ordered to stay away from his medical practice which is located in the city.

Judge Marian O’Leary noted the directions, granted bail and adjourned the matter to December 13, next.

If convicted, Ms Murphy faces a maximum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment.