Man charged with assaulting garda on main street of County Limerick village

A WEXFORD man was charged with assaulting a Limerick garda on the Main Street of Murroe.

Peter Kuhn, aged 30, of Seaview, Murrintown, Wexford, was originally charged with breaching the peace and not leaving the scene when instructed. He was then further charged with possession of cannabis by Garda Brian McNamara.

“He made no reply to charge after caution,” said Garda McNamara in Kilmallock Court. Sergeant Helen Holden then charged Mr Kuhn with assaulting a police officer and a public order offence. “After being cautioned he said, ‘There is a Garda Ombudsman complaint’,” said Sgt Holden.

All offences are alleged to have occurred on the Main Street of Murroe on May 29, 2017. Mr Kuhn was granted bail with no conditions.