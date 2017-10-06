On track in Limerick: Diamonds and top racing to send hearts aflutter

A PRIZE of a diamond pendant to the value of €4,000 is sure to attract plenty of fashionistas to Limerick Racecourse this Saturday but there is also plenty of ontrack entertainment to dazzle attendees.

Keanes Jewellers Ladies Day forms part of the two-day Munster Weekend of Racing with the McMahons Munster Mile on Saturday and The John Thomas McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National on Sunday.

“We have very good entries so we are looking forward to a very good renewal of the Munster National” said Pat O’Callaghan, general manager of Limerick Racecourse. He took up the position last February.

“The ground is holding up well despite the rain and the forecast is very good for the weekend so we are looking forward to a very good weekend’s racing.”

The Keanes Jewellers most stylish lady will receive a diamond pendant to the value of €4,000 from the popular jewellery store. Second prize is a shopping experience to the value of €1,000 from the nationwide retail outlet Carraig Donn and third prize is a luxury hamper sponsored by well-known Irish brand Inis - The Energy of the Sea. The top ten finalists will each receive a luxury goodie bag.

On Saturday there will also be a host of free family entertainment including an onsite playground, bouncy castle, face-painting, clowns, mini disco, Disney characters and more.