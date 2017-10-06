HSE apologise after 'unfortunate' incident sees drain cleaner used in Clare dental clinic

THE HSE Mid-West has contacted the parents of more than 40 children who may have been affected after a drain cleaning product was used in water at a dental clinic.

The HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare said it was “currently in contact with the parents of up to 43 children to establish if they were affected by an apparent problem at the HSE Dental Clinic in Bindon Street, Ennis”.

It said “early indications, yet to be confirmed, suggest that a drain cleaning product got mixed with the water used during treatment when normally the water would be mixed with an approved dental product”.

The incident is believed that have occurred in five of the six dental surgeries currently in operation at the Ennis clinic on Wednesday and continued until it was detected on Thursday. The HSE said it was a “regrettable and unfortunate” incident.

The surgeries are closed this Friday “for corrective action”, the HSE said, and it is hoped they will be back in operation by Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning.

HSE Mid-West Chief Officer Bernard Gloster said the incident was “so regrettable and unfortunate. I want to apologise for any concern or upset caused to the children and their families.

“We are taking all of the necessary steps to ensure they are supported and have adequate information. We will be conducting a full review to establish all of the facts. I am grateful to all of our management staff and clinicians who worked very hard late into last night to respond to this incident,” he added.