Limerick GAA player charged with assault during match

A LIMERICK GAA player has been charged at Kilmallock Court with one count of assault.

Packie Bourke, aged 36, of Oola Hills, Oola, is alleged to have committed the offence at Oola GAA pitch on March 18, 2017.

Garda John Ryan said Mr Bourke made no reply to the charge after caution.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy said directions had been received from the DPP and they were for summary disposal.

Mr Bourke was granted bail on his own bond of €300 with no conditions.

Oola played Athea in division 2 of the All-County Football League on the date in question.