Parents 'no longer want anything to do with' their teenager, Limerick Court hears

THE PARENTS of teenager say they “no longer want anything to do with him”, a court in Limerick has heard.

The 17-year-old male, who cannot be named as he is under age, is charged with driving without a license and insurance.

After Kilmallock Court was cleared to hear the case of a young person, the defendant’s solicitor Sabina Hegerty said he was accompanied by his girlfriend, who is aged over 18.

“His parents say they no longer want anything to do with him,” said Ms Hegerty.

Judge Marian O’Leary said: “That is not allowed.”

Garda John Ryan confirmed what Ms Hegerty said from his dealings with the parents.

Judge O’Leary ordered a bench warrant to be executed on the boy’s father.

“The matter can not be heard without your guardian. He has to be here,” Judge O’Leary told the teenager.

Ms Hegerty applied for legal aid on behalf of her client as he doesn’t receive unemployment benefit. Judge O’Leary granted it.

The defendant said he is not living at home so doesn’t receive any letters about court dates.

Judge O’Leary told him: “I am not sure when we will be back. We have to wait until your father is brought before the court.”