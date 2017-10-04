Man armed with knife threatened to kill workers in Limerick robbery

A MAN who robbed cash and hundreds of tablets from a pharmacy on the northside of Limerick city threatened staff he would return and kill them if they alerted gardai.

Investigations are continuing following the terrifying incident which happened at the People’s Pharmacy, Watch House Cross last Friday evening.

Despite the sinister threats, the alarm was raised and gardai were alerted at around 5.30pm on Friday – shortly after the culprit, who was armed with a knife, had fled from the premises.

Having entered the pharmacy, which is located at Watch House Cross Shopping Centre, the culprit brandished the weapon and threatened members of staff including one female worker who was ordered to hand over a large quantity of prescription tablets which were being stored behind the counter.

The woman was also ordered by the man to hand over a significant quantity of cash from the till.

It is understood the man, whose face was covered throughout the incident, was given a large quantity of Xanax tablets as well as several hundred euro in cash from the cash register.

The Limerick Chronicle has learned that as the culprit was leaving the store, he warned the shocked workers that he would return and kill them if they reported the robbery to gardai.

While traumatised and badly shaken by their ordeal none of the employees were physically injured by the man during the incident which, it’s understood, lasted for several minutes.

“They were shook up all right, it’s not a nice thing to have to go through,” said one person familiar with what happened.

Gardai attended the pharmacy on Friday evening and CCTV from the store and from the general area is being viewed as part of the investigation which is ongoing.

Members of the divisional scenes of crimes unit also attended the store, which is part of the wider Stacks Pharmacy group, over the weekend.

Investigating gardai say the culprit, who wore a balaclava and gloves while in the pharmacy, was wearing black runners and a grey tracksuit. Details of his age are not known as his face was covered throughout.

A spokesperson at the Garda Press Office said the culprit fled on foot in the direction of the Moyross estate after he left the pharmacy.

Gardai attached to Mayorstone Park station are investigating the incident and anyone with information or who was in the area at the time is asked to contact them at 061 456980.