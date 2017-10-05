Limerick hurler Cian Lynch signs up for Enable Ireland's no phone survival challenge

LIMERICK hurler Cian Lynch – who can always be called upon to lead the attack – has signed up for Enable Ireland’s no phone survival challenge.

The double U-21 All-Ireland winner and Coláiste Chiaráin in Croom were among the first in the county to give the charity’s plan a ringing endorsement. At noon on Tuesday, October 24, all ages are asked to turn off their mobiles to support children and adults with disabilities in their community.

It’s going to be one of Ireland’s biggest social experiments as addicted screen tapping teenagers are asked to give up their phones for 24 hours, said Ann Enright, Enable Ireland’s regional fundraiser in Limerick.

“No phones, no snaps, no photos, no shares, likes or stores,” said Ann.

Sponsorship cards can be downloaded from enableireland.ie.

Cian is a long time supporter of Enable Ireland in Mungret, close to where he lives. He is a regular visitor to the centre and had great craic with Louise Graham, from Ballybrown, ahead of last weekend’s county quarter final replay.

Speaking about the novel idea, Cian admits “it’s going to be hard” but he has never been one to shirk a challenge. He has a keen interest in disability services and hopes many follow his lead.

Ann said it can help change the lives and futures of children and young people who rely on assistive technology to live more independent lives.

“By giving up their love affair with their phones, people are not just pledging to raise vital funds. They are putting the spotlight on the crucial power and impact that new technology has on the lives and independence of children and adults with disabilities.

“Enable Ireland provides assistive technology to many young people and adults across the country. This vital technology can support people with vision impairment or literacy challenges to read and write. It can give a voice to those who are non-speaking, or enable someone to live independently at home through the remote control of doors, windows and lights.

“Assistive technology can make the impossible possible, enabling people to live more independent lives at home, in school and in the workplace,” said Ann.

She says people think that they can’t live without their phones but by giving up their snaps, messages, calls, emails, shares, likes and stories for just one day they “can help raise vital funds to help us support many more people for whom technology is not just a luxury but essential to their quality of life”.

To register to take part in the Enable Ireland no phone survival challenge email nophone@enableireland.ie or log onto www.enableireland.ie for more.