Victim identified Limerick kidnap accused in identity parade

A MAN accused of kidnapping two young men from a house in Limerick was identified as one of the culprits during a formal identification parade following his arrest, a jury has heard.

Zachary Coughlan-Ryan, aged 39, who is originally from Garryowen denies falsely imprisoning Stephen Cusack, 26, and Niall Reddan, 23, at Caisleann na hAbhainn on August 19, 2012.

It is alleged by the State the motivation of the accused was to extort money from Mr Cusack’s mother who is the Postmistress in Garryowen.

Yesterday, the jury of six men and six women was told Mr Coughlan-Ryan, who is representing himself, was arrested at a house at Lord Edward Street shortly before 7pm on August 24, 2012.

The trial heard that having received confidential information that there was a firearm in the house, several members of the armed Regional Response Unit assisted detectives in arresting the defendant.

While no firearm was found in the house, Mr Coughlan-Ryan was pepper-sprayed and tazered as he attempted to flee from gardai.

The jury heard that during his subsequent detention at Henry Street garda station, Mr Coughlan Ryan agreed to participate in a formal identity parade.

Sergeant Mary Walsh, who carried out the parade, said eight volunteers and Mr Coughlan-Ryan took part in the identity parade on August 29, 2012.

She told the court that one of the alleged victims – Stephen Cusack – identified the defendant as being one of the men who had kidnapped him ten days earlier.

The jury has heard the defendant subsequently made a complaint to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission alleging that Mr Cusack had been shown his photograph a short time before the identity parade.

However, following an investigation the complaint was found to be “vexatious and unfounded”.

The trial is continuing this Wednesday before Judge Tom O’Donnell.