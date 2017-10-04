Man hospitalised following stabbing incident in Limerick

GARDAI in Limerick are investigating a stabbing incident at a housing estate on the southside of the city in which a man was injured.

The middle-aged man was injured during an altercation in the Kennedy Park area at around 8pm on Tuesday night.

While the man attended University Hospital Limerick (UHL) for treatment following the incident, his injuries are not life threatening.

It is understood that gardai, who responded shortly after the alarm was raised, have yet to identity the exact location where the stabbing occurred.

House to house enquiries are underway and CCTV from the area is also being viewed as part of the investigation.

Gardai do not believe the incident is connected with a dispute which has been ongoing in the Kennedy Park area for some time.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about what happened are being urged to come forward.

Gardai at Roxboro Road can be contacted at 061 214340.