Body of missing Limerick fisherman found on Aran Islands

THE body of a Limerick fisherman who was swept into the sea off the Clare Coast has been found on the Aran Islands.

Andrey Maltsev, 45, had not been seen since he entered the water near Doonbeg while fishing on the morning of September 16, last.

A major search operation took place after his co-worker raised the alarm after the incident. The incident happened at the spectacular but notorious Blue Pool.

The remains of the Russian national, who worked at Tredwell Electrical in Raheen for the past three years and Mr Binman before that, were discovered on a beach on Inis Meain last Friday.

Following a post-mortem at University Hospital Galway and DNA testing, the body has been confirmed as that of Mr Maltsev.

Around 40 friends and colleagues from Limerick travelled to Doonbeg recently to assist with the search operation for the fisherman, who was living in Limerick with his wife and family.

Stefan Uhlemann, managing director of Tredwell Electrical, said at the time of the search that Mr Maltsev was “a loved man and he probably has the sunniest disposition of anyone I have ever known”.

“He’s been here three years and there is not one day that he has come in here where he was not smiling and positive and cheerful – every single day.”

Mr Uhlemann had said the thoughts of every worker at the company were with Andrey’s wife and young daughter who attends school in the city.

The 45-year-old, who oversaw cable assembly at the company, was originally from the Urals region of Russia and regularly returned home.

Funeral details have not yet been announced.