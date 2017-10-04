Making a Move to turn Limerick into a hip-hop capital 

A COLLECTIVE of young, urban artists hopes that Limerick will become Ireland’s hip-hop hub following this week’s annual Make A Move Festival.

From today, Wednesday to Sunday, Limerick city centre will be teeming with hip-hop culture, ranging from DJ workshops, 30 artist performances, spoken word and beat poetry, film, dance, and local heritage.

Festival chairperson Shane MacCurtin said that the sixth annual series of events “is one of our most diverse and exciting line-ups since the festival’s inception”.

Local hip-hop collective Prescription will be responsible for delivering the Make a Move showcase at Pharmacia, on Sarsfield Street, this Saturday night. This will include a multitude of local acts and artists coming to Limerick from all over the country.

Seán Murray, of Prescription, said Make A Move has the potential to be the best hip-hop festival in the country.

“The joy of it this year is that we are trying to branch out and bring acts that aren’t only from Limerick, so that them boys can go back to Dublin and Mayo and all these places that they come from, and they go: ‘Wow, that was really good.’ And so that next year, it is not just a Limerick thing.

“We want to make Limerick the hub. We shouldn’t just be a sports hub, it should be a music hub of Ireland as well. There is no reason why not, it has the talent and the potential to be.”

Other events include a DJing for women workshop, the annual Banter talk with Irish Times journalist Jim Carroll, spoken word workshop with Clara Rose Thornton, and many more.

For more information on Make A Move, see www.makeamove.ie,.